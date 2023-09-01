One-on-one with Insurance Commissioner-elect Tim Temple

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Louisiana remains in the grips of a stubborn insurance crisis, a new insurance commissioner takes over in January.

Tim Temple, a Republican who lives in Baton Rouge won the race before the election was held after the only other candidate in the race, a Democrat, dropped out.

FOX 8 interviewed Temple about his plans to tackle the insurance crisis this week.

“I’m fired up, charged up, and I’m ready to hit the ground running,” said Temple.

He says he was surprised he won by default.

I was, you know, the day after that happened. I was speaking to a group that morning and I told them yesterday was a strange day. I woke up a candidate and I went to sleep the commissioner-elect,” he said.

Longtime Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon decided not to seek re-election.

Temple says he is already having important conversations.

“I’m not going to wait until January 8th when I officially take office to start working to address the crisis we’ve got,” he said.

Temple has talked to insurers, state lawmakers candidates for Louisiana governor and others. Gov. John Bel Edwards is term-limited and cannot seek a third term in office.

“Insurance companies are telling me that can price for weather, we may not like the pricing but that they can price for or what we also get dinged for is an unfriendly regulatory environment, you know, an unfriendly legal environment,” said Temple.

He wants the legislature to hold a special session soon after he is sworn in to tackle insurance reform.

“The changes that we’re going to make to attract insurance companies from the legislative side, the part I can’t control, we’ve got to do those as quickly as possible,” said Temple. “Insurance companies are not going to come in and start writing new policies in the middle of hurricane season.”

However, he did not specify what the special session agenda should entail.

“I’m not rushing to failure; we’re not going to throw out a plan just to have a plan. It’s going to something that people, that we as a group believe will move the needle forward,” said Temple. “I’m not going to ask everybody to take, ask anybody to take a bite of a half-baked cake, you know, we’re in the process of formulating this.”

After Hurricanes Laura and Ida, homeowners complained of soaring insurance premiums. And a lack of availability in terms of coverage, even though the state doled out millions this year to entice insurers to write more wind and hail policies.

Donelon’s office told FOX 8 on Friday (Sept. 1) that as of July 31, approximately 28,600 policies were written through the Insure Louisiana Incentive Program.

Temple was asked if he would favor allowing insurers to raise rates more than once a year.

“The law says an insurance company can go and seek rate relief, rate change as often as they want as long as its actuarily sound justified, that it’s not excessive, that it’s rate adequate and it doesn’t discriminate. So, the law says you can do that as often as you want. The current administration says you can only do it once every 12 months,” said Temple.

When asked what his administration would allow Temple said, “We’ll follow the law.”

Temple was also asked what he thinks would be fair, in terms of less regulation for the insurance industry.

He said the said needs to be more welcoming to insurers.

“It’s just a more friendly regulatory environment,” said Temple.

But he said it is not about letting insurers do whatever they want in Louisiana.

“You can’t be, as a regulator, again if you’re an insurance company and you come and operate in the state of Louisiana you’ve got the same laws to follow that other companies do and part of that is making sure that you’ve got proper insurance, proper reinsurance , you’ve got the proper resources and when people have legitimate claims, you adjust it quickly and accurately,” said Temple.

A New state law that took effect on August 1 says the commissioner of insurance “shall not disapprove a rate filing” that is in compliance with other sections of the law based on time that has elapsed since the most recent rate approval by the commissioner.

