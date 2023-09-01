School workers on strike in Washington Parish ask board for better pay

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Things got heated as the Washington Parish Public School Board discussed the dozens of workers who went on strike this week and left the district with no choice but to cancel a full day of classes on Tuesday.

District leaders addressed many concerns at Thursday night’s emergency meeting to ensure schools are staffed and can return to business as usual.

Many fed-up workers told Fox 8 that what they are getting paid right now is not sustainable. Some protestors plan to return to work only after these disparities are resolved.

To keep classes in session, the Washington Parish School Board tackled tensions fueled by arguments over fair pay.

“You can believe what you want but my staff and I fight for you every day in the office. We fight for you to have what you need. Believe me, if we had the money, we be glad to increase and give you every wish you had,” said Superintendent Frances Varnado, Washington Parish School System.

Some people stayed outside with signs in hand, standing in solidarity.

“This is not going against the children. This is just us trying to feed our own children in our own homes. They’re not giving us enough money to even do that without a second job or assistance from the government,” said Julia Jarrell, HS Lunchroom Technician.

Many employees questioned why they hadn’t received pay raises in years while trying to keep up with rising costs outside the classroom.

“Six years I have been employed, and I am making annually $16,500,” Jarrell said. “[...] Full time. Full-time lunchroom lady,” Jarrell said.

Some workers said they take home less than $1,000 a month.

Ariel Westbrook said she is disappointed.

“At almost 40 years old I could look back and name almost everybody in this audience because we were affected by them whether you came through the lunch line. Whether we were being taught or even if it was a parent it didn’t matter. We were affected by that, and it shaped who we are. They say it takes a village. Well, this is our village, and we want our village to be paid right,” said Ariel Westbrook, former student.

Nearly half the district’s school bus drivers, along with all but three cafeteria workers, many custodians and other support staff protested for higher pay during a walkout in front of the district’s office earlier this week… forcing school administrators to cancel classes Tuesday for nearly 5,000 students and rely on help from neighboring parishes Wednesday to feed students and get them to and from school.

Kasey Daigle said he kept his kids home on Wednesday because he wasn’t sure what to expect.

“My youngest is in pre k and they’re saying that they can’t go at all because pre k is not considered mandatory. So, my son just isn’t allowed to go to school. And he’s hurting. He wants to go to school, and he can’t,” Kasey Daigle, father of 4 students.

Superintendent Frances Varnado said she heard and documented every complaint and is meeting with her team Friday morning, just as they have been doing since Tuesday, to meet people’s demands.

She said every year she goes and fights for employees pay in Baton Rouge, adding that she fights against insurance increases.

“This year they wanted to raise the Pelican HRA 1000 again by another 24.84%. Superintendents again fought for their employees to only be increased 4.25%. But please understand we do not control those. That is the Office of Group Benefits that does that. We have no control,” Superintendent Varnado said.

Thursday night, the superintendent told everyone how much she’s made over the course of her tenure; she told the crowd her currently salary is $132,000.

“I’ll be perfectly blatant with you about my salary. When I started, I was at $125,000. I did not get a raise the first year,” Supt. Varnado said.

When asked if they trust the administrators and board members, one worker said, “No, especially since we were told she was making fun of us yesterday for how few people were in the picket line.”

“People quit people [not jobs] and so I think what has happened tonight is that there is some trust that has to be rebuilt because in a small community we trust when we vote for them,” said Calvin wheat, local church pastor & spokesperson for custodial workers.

Board members said it’s important to note that Washington Parish has a small tax base to work with. That said, the board’s president requested a spreadsheet that includes every position considered a central office position along with details regarding how each position is funded.

They also created a compensation committee that includes two people to represent each employee group; that group will meet Friday morning to come up with monetary and non-monetary proposals which the board plans to share at next Thursday’s school board meeting.

“We asked since last spring, let’s... budgets. Let’s look at revenue streams. Now we’ve got a little grace and flexibility from the department to maybe consider some things we couldn’t prior and so we can redirect that and get a proposal. Our goal tomorrow morning is to pull this information. Let’s see what kind of proposals we can come up with and start circulating that to all of you so we can be in a position next Thursday to make a decision,” said John Wyble, Washington Parish School Board President.

As protesters left, someone from the crowd said, “Together we stand, divided we fall. We’re not going to school tomorrow. Let’s go home now.”

