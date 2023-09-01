The tropics are active over the holiday weekend with little to worry about in the Gulf for now

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The tropics are incredibly active, but the Gulf looks to remain quiet... for now.

On this Friday before the holiday weekend, the Atlantic offers everything from a tropical disturbance to a hurricane. Most of these storms look to be moving out deeper into the Atlantic leaving the Gulf quiet for the busy holiday weekend.

Tropical development chances as of 10 am cst 9/1. (WVUE Fox 8)

Post-Tropical Idalia is headed for the Bermuda area and is forecast to gain a little steam to become a Tropical Storm. It will continue to move deeper into the Atlantic.

Both Hurricane Franklin and Tropical Storm Jose will continue to stay a non-issue for land as their general motion is out to sea.

Gert has been revitalized and is now a Tropical Depression. It is forecast to intensify to a Tropical Storm and stay out in the Atlantic.

Tropical Depression number 12 formed on Friday morning and has a high chance of development within the next couple of days. The next name on the list is Katia. Its general motion is to move northwest.

