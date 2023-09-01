BBB Accredited Business
The tropics are active over the holiday weekend with little to worry about in the Gulf for now

The Atlantic is offering the tropical gamut
Tropical Depression Twelve just northwest of the Cabo Verde islands. It is likely to develop into a tropical storm. The next name on the list is Katia.(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The tropics are incredibly active, but the Gulf looks to remain quiet... for now.

On this Friday before the holiday weekend, the Atlantic offers everything from a tropical disturbance to a hurricane. Most of these storms look to be moving out deeper into the Atlantic leaving the Gulf quiet for the busy holiday weekend.

Tropical development chances as of 10 am cst 9/1.
Tropical development chances as of 10 am cst 9/1.(WVUE Fox 8)

Post-Tropical Idalia is headed for the Bermuda area and is forecast to gain a little steam to become a Tropical Storm. It will continue to move deeper into the Atlantic.

Both Hurricane Franklin and Tropical Storm Jose will continue to stay a non-issue for land as their general motion is out to sea.

Gert has been revitalized and is now a Tropical Depression. It is forecast to intensify to a Tropical Storm and stay out in the Atlantic.

Tropical Depression number 12 formed on Friday morning and has a high chance of development within the next couple of days. The next name on the list is Katia. Its general motion is to move northwest.

2023 storm name list.
2023 storm name list.(WVUE Fox 8)

