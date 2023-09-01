BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Veteran WVUE journalist Natasha Robin bids farewell after nearly 28 remarkable years

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After an illustrious career spanning almost three decades at WVUE, veteran journalist Natasha Robin has announced her decision to leave the news industry.

Robin began her journey at FOX 8 as an intern at the tender age of 17. She showcased her tenacity and focus throughout the years and became an integral part of the FOX 8 family.

While many viewers recognize Robin in front of the camera, few know her beginnings in New Orleans as a producer, orchestrating news from behind the scenes. Fueled by ambition and driven by her roots as a St. Bernardian, Robin set her sights on becoming a reporter in her hometown - a goal she successfully achieved.

Described by colleagues as a brilliant friend and a beacon of charisma and energy, Robin’s unique approach made her a favorite in the newsroom and among interviewees.

Robin’s exemplary contributions to journalism have been recognized widely within the industry. Her journalistic prowess has earned her multiple Emmy Awards and several prestigious Murrow Awards.

In recognition of her impactful body of work, especially her in-depth reporting on pivotal issues such as crime and hurricanes, the New Orleans City Council is set to honor Robin next week.

As she embarks on the next chapter, Robin’s dedication and creativity promise to lead her to new heights. However, those who know her are confident that she will always remain close to her roots, whether in “Da Parish” at her family’s business or fond memories at FOX 8.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH VIDEO: A man chased out of the New Orleans Public Library; shot at
VIDEO: Security guard accused of shooting man 7 times outside New Orleans library
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
Fire at Marathon refinery in Garyville 5
Chemical leak, fire reported at Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville; evacuations lifted
A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Franklinton police officer Leonard Holloway was terminated after state police say he drunkenly...
LSP trooper resigns amid investigation into handling of DUI crash involving Franklinton officer
New Orleans braces for economic boost with a weekend packed with events
New Orleans braces for economic boost with a weekend packed with events
Air BnB hosts share concerns about proposed changed to short term rental permit process
Federal judge temporarily halts all short-term rental limits in New Orleans
Natasha Robin moving on after 26 years at Fox 8
Natasha Robin moving on after 26 years at Fox 8