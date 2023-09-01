Veteran WVUE journalist Natasha Robin bids farewell after nearly 28 remarkable years

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After an illustrious career spanning almost three decades at WVUE, veteran journalist Natasha Robin has announced her decision to leave the news industry.

Robin began her journey at FOX 8 as an intern at the tender age of 17. She showcased her tenacity and focus throughout the years and became an integral part of the FOX 8 family.

While many viewers recognize Robin in front of the camera, few know her beginnings in New Orleans as a producer, orchestrating news from behind the scenes. Fueled by ambition and driven by her roots as a St. Bernardian, Robin set her sights on becoming a reporter in her hometown - a goal she successfully achieved.

Described by colleagues as a brilliant friend and a beacon of charisma and energy, Robin’s unique approach made her a favorite in the newsroom and among interviewees.

Robin’s exemplary contributions to journalism have been recognized widely within the industry. Her journalistic prowess has earned her multiple Emmy Awards and several prestigious Murrow Awards.

In recognition of her impactful body of work, especially her in-depth reporting on pivotal issues such as crime and hurricanes, the New Orleans City Council is set to honor Robin next week.

As she embarks on the next chapter, Robin’s dedication and creativity promise to lead her to new heights. However, those who know her are confident that she will always remain close to her roots, whether in “Da Parish” at her family’s business or fond memories at FOX 8.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.