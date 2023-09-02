BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Denver Zoo welcomes new baby orangutan

Zoo officials believe the little one is a female, but a name has not yet been determined.
Zoo officials believe the little one is a female, but a name has not yet been determined.(Denver Zoo)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Denver Zoo is celebrating its newest, and possibly cutest, resident.

The zoo announced one of its Sumatran orangutans, Eirina, gave birth to a healthy baby on Sunday, Aug. 27.

Zoo officials believe the little one is a female, but a name has not yet been determined.

Zoo officials believe the little one is a female, but a name has not yet been determined.
Zoo officials believe the little one is a female, but a name has not yet been determined.(Denver Zoo)

The zoo says they will be conducting a DNA test in the coming weeks to determine who the proud father is.

There is an extra reason for the zoo to celebrate the newest addition.

Sumatran orangutans are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Their population in the wild is rapidly declining due to habitat loss, illegal hunting and the black-market pet trade.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH VIDEO: A man chased out of the New Orleans Public Library; shot at
VIDEO: Security guard accused of shooting man 7 times outside New Orleans library
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
Fire at Marathon refinery in Garyville 5
Chemical leak, fire reported at Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville; evacuations lifted
A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

FILE - Debris is littered around the damaged Regency Inn Perry in Perry, Fla., following the...
Biden heads to Florida to see Idalia’s destruction. But he won’t be seeing Gov. DeSantis
Two males were shot, according to a sheriff's office spokesman.
Teen killed, another person injured in shooting at Louisiana high school
A decelerating job market could help shift the economy into a slower gear and reassure the Fed...
Jobs report shows demand for labor is strong
A trooper shot a man who was wanted for murder after he led authorities on a chase.
NC trooper fatally shoots man in an exchange of gunfire after a pursuit and crash