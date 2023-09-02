Jimmy Buffett’s death reverberates through New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jimmy Buffett’s death was mourned Saturday (Sept. 2) by a wide swath of New Orleans entertainment and sports figures.

Buffett’s love affair with the city predated some of his massive recording success. As a young singer-songwriter, Buffett spent time busking on Decatur Street and playing before drunken crowds in the former Bayou Room nightclub on Bourbon Street.

And Buffett’s affection for New Orleans continued decades after his 1977 hit ‘Margaritaville’ turned him into a pop music superstar. His rabid Parrothead fans flocked to the Fair Grounds frequently for Buffett’s shows or cameo appearances at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

“Jazz Fest mourns, remembers and celebrates the legend. Thank you, Jimmy, for decades of joy -- and for all you did for the Festival, New Orleans and the world,” read a social media post from the Jazz Fest organization.

Buffett struck up a decades-long friendship with the late New Orleans musician and producer Allen Toussaint.

And Buffett said his devotion to the New Orleans Saints began when he attended the expansion team’s first home game at Tulane Stadium in 1967, and continued for years as he was invited to watch some games from the sidelines or visit the team during training camp.

Here is a sampling of the social media reaction to Buffett’s death at age 76:

On behalf of the New Orleans Saints, we send our thoughts and prayers to Jimmy Buffett's family, friends and fans



He was an iconic performer, a true Saints fan, a dear friend of New Orleans, and the life of the party



Jimmy will be dearly missed but celebrated forever 🙏 pic.twitter.com/TSMH6xasse — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 2, 2023

Photos: Remembering music legend and Saints fan Jimmy Buffett 🙏https://t.co/UgEOf77KKi — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 2, 2023

I enjoyed hangin’ w Jimmy in the Dome.



“I'm just hangin' on while this old world keeps spinning,

And it's good to know it's out of my control,

If there's one thing that I've learned from all this livin',

Is that it wouldn't change a thing if I let go.” pic.twitter.com/lVaQJ3rJVu — Steve Gleason - "Live Impossible" (@SteveGleason) September 2, 2023

From football to flying & the Florida keys grateful for this man who was a true inspiration to make every dream become a reality. We were all made better by your music, laughter and presence. RIP Jimmy Buffet pic.twitter.com/Arb58pptxZ — Jimmy Graham (@TheJimmyGraham) September 2, 2023

RIP, Jimmy Buffett.

Jazz Fest mourns, remembers and celebrates the legend. Thank you, Jimmy, for decades of joy—and for all you did for the Festival, New Orleans, and the world. ❤️



📸 Douglas Mason

Jazz Fest 2019 pic.twitter.com/Y99Y0WL3ZD — New Orleans JazzFest (@jazzfest) September 2, 2023

Sorry to hear about the great Jimmy Buffet, leaving so young. I know he will be welcomed in the heavenly band. He was friends with Artie, Charlie and my pal Dr John. May he rest in peace 🙏🏽✝️❤️ pic.twitter.com/N3xCvHwXGV — Aaron Neville (@aaronneville) September 2, 2023

Oh no. This man personified joy. Embodied goodness. Always smiling. I remember the time he met my mom at jazzfest and showered her with love… like he knew her his whole life. Bet he did that millions of times to millions of people. RIP @jimmybuffett pic.twitter.com/td7c2Jxp3b — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) September 2, 2023

And former Times-Picayune editor James Karst produced one of the greatest finds of the day: A 1974 letter to the former New Orleans newspaper of record from Bessie Peets of Gulfport, imploring the paper to take some early notice of her grandson’s burgeoning music career. Pure gold.

In 1974, Jimmy Buffett's grandmother wrote to The Times-Picayune to tell them about his burgeoning music career. pic.twitter.com/9dWLQAoUsG — James Karst (@jameskarst) September 2, 2023

