Rain chances for the holiday weekend bring nicer temperatures

Labor day weekend
Labor day weekend(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An upper-level low will bring us rain chances and cooler temperatures this weekend.

Highs stay in the upper 80s and low 90s across the area through Labor Day. Rain showers are possible each day throughout the morning and afternoon hours.

Storm chances are fairly low but we could see a few thunderstorms in the afternoon hours. The biggest threat will be lightning and heavy rainfall.

We dry out by the middle of the week as the heat returns. A high-pressure system builds over the central US once again bringing us above-normal temperatures in the mid-90s.

