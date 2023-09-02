Scattered rain will stick around through Labor Day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Much-needed scattered rain will highlight the next few days as temperatures will remain at or below average.

An upper-level low will aid in bringing a stormy pattern to the region for Sunday and into Labor Day. Keeping the rain gear handy is a good idea. The rain will also bring cooler temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

A ridge of high pressure will start to build into the area after Labor Day. This will allow for hotter temperatures in the lower to middle 90s with much smaller rain chances.

The tropics remain active but there are no concerns for any landfall potential.

