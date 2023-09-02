Shots fired near Laplace Walmart leads to panic, four juveniles & one adult detained

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Panicked shoppers fled a Laplace Walmart Friday after an incident that deputies said started with four juveniles and ended at the store.

Several people took to social media flooding feeds with questions, concerns, pictures of patrol cars at every entrance… fueling fear.

However, deputies said no shots were fired at Walmart.

Chaos erupted at a Laplace Walmart shortly after the final bell rang at school Friday afternoon.

“When I first pulled into the parking lot, I noticed a lot of St. John the Baptist Parish police cars with the lights on flashing and everybody with the uniforms on,” said Cheril Russell, shopper.

“There were thoughts that it was an active shooter. We don’t know where that came from. It could’ve been someone in the store saying they were shooting in Walmart. That was absolutely that was not the case,” said Capt. Greg Baker, St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Shoppers and employees could be seen running outside the store… people packing the parking lot confused and concerned.

Babies in baskets, some shoppers stunned and stopped in their tracks, shopping carts abandoned and cars clearing the area.

“I was like okay something is going on here. Weird. And everybody was coming toward the trees and to their cars and everybody just standing in circles talking trying to figure out what’s going on,” Russell said.

Deputies said something that stemmed from East St. John High quickly carried over from the classroom to a nearby neighborhood.

“From what we understand this incident took place at school and it carried over after school and like I said it’s something that’s been going on. Something that’s been brewing,” Capt. Baker said.

Captain Greg Baker said the call came in at around 3:30 p.m. regarding a disturbance involving weapons in a neighborhood on Carrollwood Drive about a mile from Walmart just off West Airline Highway.

“During the incidents there were some gunshots that were fired and then there was a small chase that proceeded to Walmart,” Capt. Baker said.

He said four juveniles pulled up, jumped out of a car, and ran inside the supercenter... one of them, with a gun.

“They were trying to get into contact with their mom who was an employee at Walmart,” said Capt. Baker. “We had an officer that was working off duty detailing the Walmart and he knew the situation that was taking place and he detained one of the juveniles that ran inside the Walmart.”

Captain Baker said they cleared the area, shut down the store, and calmed down the large crowd.

Deputies took five people into custody including four juveniles and one adult.

“That car out there in the parking lot is related to the incident. That car was the car that the four juveniles that were in that made their way to Walmart. And it does have one bullet hole in the side of the car,” Capt. Baker said.

Captain Baker told Fox 8 no one was hurt.

The juveniles’ parents and guardians are aware of Friday’s incident.

This is an active investigation with a lot of pieces for the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office to put together.

