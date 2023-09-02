Slidell man identified as victim of fatal Friday car crash

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A 32-year-old man killed in a two-vehicle crash early Friday (Sept. 1) near Eden Isle has been identified as Steven Simmons Jr. of Slidell, authorities said.

The Louisiana State Police and St. Tammany Parish coroner Dr. Charles Preston said Simmons was properly restrained but died from “multiple blunt-force injuries” in the accident that occurred shortly before 2:30 a.m. on the Oak Harbor Boulevard off-ramp from eastbound Interstate 10.

State Police said Simmons was driving a 2021 Nissan Altima that, for reasons still under investigation, came to a stop in the right lane of the off-ramp. The car was then struck from behind by a 2002 Ford Ranger pickup truck that was getting off I-10 at the same exit. Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup also was wearing a seat belt, State Police said. That driver sustained “moderate injuries” and was taken for hospital treatment, authorities said.

Toxicology samples were collected from both drivers for analysis and the cause of the crash remains under investigation, the LSP said.

