St. Charles Catholic continues winning ways against Shaw

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Last season, St. Charles Catholic beat Shaw, 37-0. On Friday night, it was much closer, but the same final result, a Comet victory.

SCC captured a victory over the Eagles, 17-10, in a turnover filled contest.

In the second half, Shaw and SCC combined to commit three turnovers in a row. Comets Logan Barrios picked off Mason Wilson in his own end zone to kill one Shaw drive.

Brady St. Pierre connected with Jackson Monica for a TD pass, and Jeremiah Willis scored on a 5-yard run for the Comets vital TD’s.

