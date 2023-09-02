BBB Accredited Business
Tropical Storm Katia forms in the Atlantic

A new wave near Africa has a high chance of development
Tropical Atlantic
Tropical Atlantic(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Katia formed in the tropical Atlantic on Saturday morning (Sept. 2).

Katia is located northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and will track to the northwest. As it does so, it is expected to be short-lived as a tropical storm, weakening by Sunday morning to a tropical depression.

Tropical Storm Gert also continues to churn in the central Atlantic with sustained winds of 45 miles per hour. Gert will slowly drift to the northeast as a tropical storm over the next few days.

A wave emerging from the coast of Africa has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm over the next 7 days. We will continue to monitor this wave as it traverses the tropical Atlantic towards the Lesser Antilles. There is no immediate threat to the Gulf as we head into the holiday.

The next name on the list is Lee.

