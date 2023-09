NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A funnel cloud was spotted in Kenner as a round of storms passed through.

it is unclear whether it touched the ground. the National Weather Service is looking into it.

Video of a possible tornado in Kenner. It's considered a funnel cloud for now because it's unclear whether it touched the ground or not. Roosevelt Proyer took this video from Waggaman. #LAwx @FOX8NOLA @NWSNewOrleans pic.twitter.com/zOZ1TZqVfH — Amber Wheeler (@AmberWheelerWX) September 2, 2023

Earlier shot of the funnel that may have tried to touch down in Kenner’s Rivertown. Reports of some damage. 📸 Tonya Ballard #lawx @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/9kbi2wBMcK — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) September 2, 2023

