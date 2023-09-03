BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Boil water advisory in effect for lower Algiers after main breaks

A boil water advisory was issued Sunday (Sept. 3) for the lower coast of Algiers and a portion...
A boil water advisory was issued Sunday (Sept. 3) for the lower coast of Algiers and a portion of upper Algiers near the Tall Timbers neighborhood, where a broken main was reported.(New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A boil water advisory was signaled Sunday (Sept. 3) for much of lower Algiers, after the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board said a water main break was being repaired in the Tall Timbers neighborhood.

The advisory includes the entire lower coast of Algiers, and an upper portion of Algiers bounded by Nolan Canal, Silver Maple Court, Tall Timbers Drive and Tullis Drive. A portion of Plaquemines Parish also falls under the advisory.

Officials advised customers in the area not to consume tap water unless it has been brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute. Boiled or bottled water should be used to drink, cook, brush teeth, mix baby formula and to wash produce. Customers should only use ice made from boiled or bottled water and should give bottled water to pets until the tap water is tested and declared safe.

The S&WB website issued the advisory at 3:35 p.m., though a NOLA Ready text alert was not sent until 5:04 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH VIDEO: A man chased out of the New Orleans Public Library; shot at
VIDEO: Security guard accused of shooting man 7 times outside New Orleans library
A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Stream news and weather 24/7
After an illustrious career spanning almost three decades at WVUE, veteran journalist Natasha...
Veteran WVUE journalist Natasha Robin bids farewell after nearly 28 remarkable years
Police say a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death during an argument over McDonald's sauces.
Teen killed outside McDonald’s over sauce dispute, police say

Latest News

Michael Lott, 49, is wanted in connection with the Aug. 30 armed robbery and injuring of an...
Reward doubled to $20,000 for suspect accused in robbery, fall of undercover ATF agent in Algiers
generic graphic
Fatal Slidell shooting being investigated as ‘suspicious death’, police say
Chief Crocker was appointed and hired as the first and only administrator of the Tangipahoa...
Longtime Tangipahoa Fire Superintendent dies after cancer battle
Shooting at Port Allen High School
Victims in shooting at Port Allen High School football game identified by authorities