Boil water advisory in effect for lower Algiers after main breaks

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A boil water advisory was signaled Sunday (Sept. 3) for much of lower Algiers, after the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board said a water main break was being repaired in the Tall Timbers neighborhood.

The advisory includes the entire lower coast of Algiers, and an upper portion of Algiers bounded by Nolan Canal, Silver Maple Court, Tall Timbers Drive and Tullis Drive. A portion of Plaquemines Parish also falls under the advisory.

Officials advised customers in the area not to consume tap water unless it has been brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute. Boiled or bottled water should be used to drink, cook, brush teeth, mix baby formula and to wash produce. Customers should only use ice made from boiled or bottled water and should give bottled water to pets until the tap water is tested and declared safe.

The S&WB website issued the advisory at 3:35 p.m., though a NOLA Ready text alert was not sent until 5:04 p.m.

