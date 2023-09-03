Boil water advisory lifted for lower Algiers

BBB Accredited Business
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A boil water advisory for much of lower Algiers was lifted Monday (Sept. 4), after the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board said a water main break had been repaired and water had tested safe for consumption.

The boil advisory for the Tall Timbers neighborhood was lifted Monday at 5:16 p.m.

The advisory included the entire lower coast of Algiers, and an upper portion of Algiers bounded by Nolan Canal, Silver Maple Court, Tall Timbers Drive and Tullis Drive. A portion of Plaquemines Parish also fell under the advisory.

