Fatal Slidell shooting being investigated as ‘suspicious death’, police say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell Police say they are investigating an early morning shooting incident that has resulted in one man’s death.

Shortly after 3 a.m. this morning, Slidell Police say they received a call regarding a man allegedly shooting himself at the Retreat at Town Center Apartments.

When officers arrived, they discovered a deceased man with an apparent gunshot wound.

The man’s body has been turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, which will determine the cause and manner of death.

Currently, the case is under investigation and is considered a suspicious death.

All parties involved have been identified, and there is no threat to the public regarding this incident.

