Former LSU quarterback T.J. Finley shines in Texas State debut

WACO, Tx. (WVUE) - Former LSU and Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley may have moved on from SEC play, but he was a star in Texas State’s 42-31 statement win over Baylor on Saturday (Sept. 2).

The Ponchatoula native threw for 298 yards and three touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown in the 42-31 statement win over Baylor in Waco.

Hello TJ Finley! Ponchatoula alum spinning it at Texas State now. https://t.co/r6Lxh9OMoK — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) September 3, 2023

Not only was the win the first for Finley at Texas State, it was new coach G.J. Kinne’s first victory since taking the job in the offseason and it was the program’s first win over a “Power 5″ opponent.

“Our coaching staff...I think they did a great job and recruited quality guys,” Kinne said in the postgame conference. “We recruited big-time men of character. They want to win. They had a chip on their shoulder. A lot of these guys had been (previously) wrote off by their programs and they’re starting now.”

Texas State has been a member of the Sun Belt Conference since 2012 and was previously a member of the WAC for a season before its longtime affiliation in the Southland Conference of the FCS (1987-2010). In 2011, the program was independent when it transitioned into the FBS.

The most important drive of the night came after Baylor cut the Bobcat lead down to 28-21 in the second half. Finley responded by leading the offense on an 8-play, 75-yard scoring drive that was capped off by him keeping it on a 16-yard touchdown scramble down the left side to go up 35-21.

“Every drive we had an explosive play...we scored,” Finley said. “We’re just trying to do our job. We’re in an explosive offense. We’re going to go fast and we’re going to push the ball downfield.”

Finley had been in a battle all spring with junior transfer Malik Hornsby and heading into week one. Finley said in the postgame press conference that he received the start after a split-second decision in the end.

“We’ve both been splitting reps equally until we played the game,” Finley said. “I don’t think anybody had any animosity...it could have went both ways.”

