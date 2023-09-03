BBB Accredited Business
Longtime Tangipahoa Fire Superintendent dies after cancer battle

Chief Crocker was appointed and hired as the first and only administrator of the Tangipahoa...
Chief Crocker was appointed and hired as the first and only administrator of the Tangipahoa Fire Board in 2012 after serving in the Kenner Fire Dept. for 25 years.(Tangipahoa Parish Fire Protection)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Tributes from local and state responder agencies have been pouring in with the announcement that longtime Tangipahoa Parish Fire Protection Superintendent Dennis Crocker has died after a two-year battle with cancer Sunday (Sept. 3) morning.

Chief Crocker was appointed and hired as the first and only administrator of the Tangipahoa Fire Board in 2012 after a few years of serving in the Kenner Fire Dept. for 25 years.

Crocker remained on the job through his cancer diagnosis until it was announced at the most recent Tangipahoa Fire Board meeting last week that he was leaving the position due to his illness taking a toll on him.

With great sadness Tangipahoa Fire District 2 says goodbye for now to our fearless leader Administrator Chief Dennis Crocker. We will miss him but are thankful he is no longer in pain.

Posted by Tangipahoa Parish Rural Fire Protection District 2 on Sunday, September 3, 2023

Responders all around Louisiana knew Crocker well and shared their condolences Sunday morning.

It is with great sadness to report that Retired Captain Dennis Crocker passed away this morning after a courageous battle with cancer. Please keep the Crocker family in your thoughts and prayers.

Posted by Kenner Fire Department on Sunday, September 3, 2023

It is with great sadness to report that Chief Dennis Crocker passed away this morning after a heroic battle with...

Posted by Louisiana Urban Search & Rescue Task Force 9 on Sunday, September 3, 2023

