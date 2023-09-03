BBB Accredited Business
Responders contain grass fire along I-12 near Robert

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROBERT, La. (WVUE) - On Saturday (Sept. 2) night, Fox 8 received footage of a grass fire spreading along I-12 west of Covington near Robert, close to the St. Tammany and Tangipahoa parish line.

In the video, the fires scorch the outside grass siding the roadway.

The trail of flames also seeped into the wooded trees as multiple fire trucks in the area responded to control the flames.

On Sunday (Sept. 3) morning, the 8th Ward Fire Dept. confirmed that they responded to Saturday’s fire and were able to contain the spread of the flames to just the area by the roadway in about two hours time. 8th Ward Fire also says that they returned to the scene Sunday morning to monitor the remaining embers to make sure that they didn’t reignite.

The flames along I-12 were scattered along the roadway but were mostly contained before they spread into deeper wooded areas, according to the fire department.

8th Ward Fire, like all state first responders, continues to stress that there is a burn ban in place and even though the area has received rain as of late, it is not enough to continue sparking flames, even in a perceived controlled setting. They also warned to avoid flicking cigarettes onto the ground, burning trash piles, and outdoor grilling.

