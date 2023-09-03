Responders fight fires along I-12 near Robert

ROBERT, La. (WVUE) - On Saturday (Sept. 2) night, Fox 8 received footage of a grass fire spreading along I-12 west of Covington near Robert, close to the St. Tammany and Tangipahoa parish line.

In the video, the fires scorch the outside grass siding the roadway.

The trail of flames also seeped into the wooded trees as multiple fire trucks in the area responded to control the flames.

As of now, we have not received any further details from local responders as to what caused the flames or what the extent of the damage is.

