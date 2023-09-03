Reward doubled to $20,000 for suspect accused in robbery, fall of undercover ATF agent in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A five-figure reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of an armed robbery suspect whose alleged crime led to the severe injury of an undercover federal ATF agent in Algiers has been doubled to $20,000, the agency announced Sunday (Sept. 3).

Authorities still are seeking 49-year-old Michael Lott, described as 6 feet tall, approximately 170 pounds, with brown eyes. Lott should be considered armed and dangerous, an ATF spokesman said.

The $10,000 reward offered by the National Police Defense Foundation’s “Safe Cop” program now doubles the initial $10,000 reward that had been posted by the ATF New Orleans and Crimestoppers GNO, who put up $5,000 each.

The “Safe Cop” program customarily posts rewards for wanted suspects who shot at or killed an officer, but the ATF said that “in this case, the NPDF is posting this reward since the suspects pointed guns at the agent that caused his injuries to escape execution.”

The ATF finally acknowledged Sunday that the injured agent was hospitalized in critical condition. His injuries still have not be detailed, nor has the agency provided a more complete account of what happened when he was injured last Wednesday (Aug. 30) around 2:30 p.m. at an apartment building in Algiers.

Authorities so far have said only that the agent was working an undercover guns and narcotics operation when “multiple armed, unidentified suspects attempted an armed robbery,” which somehow resulted in the agent taking a three-story fall.

It remains unclear whether the agent jumped, fell or was thrown from the third-flood landing during the alleged armed robbery attempt. Agents and police at the scene took nine people into custody at the scene, but have not provided their names or the offenses with which they were booked. The injured agent’s name and age also have been withheld.

Anyone with tips to offer are asked to contact the ATF New Orleans Field Division at (888) 283-8477, through email at ATFTips@atf.gov or through the ATF website here. Tipsters can also call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

