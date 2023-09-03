BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Reward doubled to $20,000 for suspect accused in robbery, fall of undercover ATF agent in Algiers

Michael Lott, 49, is wanted in connection with the Aug. 30 armed robbery and injuring of an...
Michael Lott, 49, is wanted in connection with the Aug. 30 armed robbery and injuring of an undercover ATF agent at an Algiers apartment complex.(Crimestoppers GNO)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A five-figure reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of an armed robbery suspect whose alleged crime led to the severe injury of an undercover federal ATF agent in Algiers has been doubled to $20,000, the agency announced Sunday (Sept. 3).

Authorities still are seeking 49-year-old Michael Lott, described as 6 feet tall, approximately 170 pounds, with brown eyes. Lott should be considered armed and dangerous, an ATF spokesman said.

The $10,000 reward offered by the National Police Defense Foundation’s “Safe Cop” program now doubles the initial $10,000 reward that had been posted by the ATF New Orleans and Crimestoppers GNO, who put up $5,000 each.

Related coverage

Federal ATF agent injured in 3-story fall during Algiers undercover operation

Man sought for robbing undercover agent who fell from third floor during operation

The “Safe Cop” program customarily posts rewards for wanted suspects who shot at or killed an officer, but the ATF said that “in this case, the NPDF is posting this reward since the suspects pointed guns at the agent that caused his injuries to escape execution.”

The ATF finally acknowledged Sunday that the injured agent was hospitalized in critical condition. His injuries still have not be detailed, nor has the agency provided a more complete account of what happened when he was injured last Wednesday (Aug. 30) around 2:30 p.m. at an apartment building in Algiers.

Authorities so far have said only that the agent was working an undercover guns and narcotics operation when “multiple armed, unidentified suspects attempted an armed robbery,” which somehow resulted in the agent taking a three-story fall.

It remains unclear whether the agent jumped, fell or was thrown from the third-flood landing during the alleged armed robbery attempt. Agents and police at the scene took nine people into custody at the scene, but have not provided their names or the offenses with which they were booked. The injured agent’s name and age also have been withheld.

Anyone with tips to offer are asked to contact the ATF New Orleans Field Division at (888) 283-8477, through email at ATFTips@atf.gov or through the ATF website here. Tipsters can also call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH VIDEO: A man chased out of the New Orleans Public Library; shot at
VIDEO: Security guard accused of shooting man 7 times outside New Orleans library
A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Stream news and weather 24/7
After an illustrious career spanning almost three decades at WVUE, veteran journalist Natasha...
Veteran WVUE journalist Natasha Robin bids farewell after nearly 28 remarkable years
Police say a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death during an argument over McDonald's sauces.
Teen killed outside McDonald’s over sauce dispute, police say

Latest News

generic graphic
Fatal Slidell shooting being investigated as ‘suspicious death’, police say
Shooting at Port Allen High School
Victims in shooting at Port Allen High School football game identified by authorities
Franklinton police officer Leonard Holloway was terminated after state police say he drunkenly...
LSP trooper resigns amid investigation into handling of DUI crash involving Franklinton officer
St. John murder suspect arrested on bus in Slidell attempting to flee state
Murder suspect arrested on bus in Slidell attempting to flee state