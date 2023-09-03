Scattered rain on Labor Day will keep the temperatures at bay

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If there’s one thing to rejoice about when it comes to rain chances on a holiday usually spent outdoors, it’s that our temperatures won’t be scorching.

Scattered rain and storms mixed with clouds will keep our temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s on Labor Day. If you find yourself under one of the many scattered storms, you could see a brief heavy downpour. Keeping an eye on the FOX 8 weather app will be helpful for any outdoor plans or if you’re traveling and need to know whether you’ll be traveling through heavy rain.

By Tuesday, the storm chances will drop to around 30% which means most of us will remain dry. Highs will return to the lower 90s.

A ridge of high pressure will start to build back into the region through the new work week. This will promote hotter temperatures and dry conditions. Highs will return to the mid 90s by Wednesday with small daily chances for summer-like pop-up storms.

The Tropics

We have two tropical storms and one tropical wave we’re keeping an eye on.

Both Tropical Storm Gert and Tropical Storm Katia are a non-issue and will stay out to sea. Invest 95-L is a tropical wave with a high likelihood of development within in the next few days. It’s one to watch since its track is a more westerly one.

Early guidance suggests it could sweep past or near a few Carribean islands before getting carried back out into the Atlantic. But certainty this far out is low since the storm has not developed a center of circulation. It’s still a long way away from any potential land involvement. The next name on the list is Lee.

