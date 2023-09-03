BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Scattered storms through the holiday keep temperatures in check

Next three days
Next three days(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Periods of storms are possible again on Sunday starting in the coastal areas before moving inland with daytime heating by the afternoon.

Heavy rains are possible along with lightning and gusty winds. A tropical funnel or waterspout is also possible.

Temperatures stay in the low 90s with the cloud cover and rainfall although it will be humid making feels-like temperatures in the triple digits.

Labor Day will be very similar with storm chances and nicer temperatures.

The later half of the week we dry out and heat up again back into the mid-90s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH VIDEO: A man chased out of the New Orleans Public Library; shot at
VIDEO: Security guard accused of shooting man 7 times outside New Orleans library
A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Stream news and weather 24/7
Police say a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death during an argument over McDonald's sauces.
Teen killed outside McDonald’s over sauce dispute, police say
A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
Woman dies after getting trapped in hot vehicle with 2 children

Latest News

EF-0 tornado damages police department, theater in Kenner
EF-0 tornado damages police department, theater in Kenner
Amber Wheeler explains EF-0 tornado in Kenner
Amber Wheeler explains EF-0 tornado in Kenner
Evening forecast for Sat., Sept. 2
funnel that may have tried to touch down in Kenner’s Rivertown
VIDEO: EF-0 tornado damages police department, theater in Kenner