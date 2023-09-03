Scattered storms through the holiday keep temperatures in check

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Periods of storms are possible again on Sunday starting in the coastal areas before moving inland with daytime heating by the afternoon.

Heavy rains are possible along with lightning and gusty winds. A tropical funnel or waterspout is also possible.

Temperatures stay in the low 90s with the cloud cover and rainfall although it will be humid making feels-like temperatures in the triple digits.

Labor Day will be very similar with storm chances and nicer temperatures.

The later half of the week we dry out and heat up again back into the mid-90s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.