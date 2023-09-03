BBB Accredited Business
Tulane sharply expels S. Alabama in season opener

Tulane wide receiver Lawrence Keys III (6) scores a touchdown, next to tight end Alex Bauman...
Tulane wide receiver Lawrence Keys III (6) scores a touchdown, next to tight end Alex Bauman (87) during the second quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against South Alabama in New Orleans, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)(Derick Hingle | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With higher preseason expectations than ever for Tulane, the No. 24 Green Wave, ranked nationally heading into week one for the first time program history, sharply put away South Alabama in their season opener at Yulman Stadium.

The reigning conference champions and Cotton Bowl champions silenced the Jaguars and their fans with a 37-17 victory, capped with a few electric throw from quarterback Michael Pratt.

It took Pratt and the Green Wave just three plays to put points on the board in their opening drive. Chris Brazzell came down with a deep ball, setting Tulane up in the red zone. Pratt again connected with Brazzell against for the score.

Pratt didn’t stop there, throwing a 47-yard dime to Jha’quan Jackson.

