Tulane sharply expels S. Alabama in season opener

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With higher preseason expectations than ever for Tulane, the No. 24 Green Wave, ranked nationally heading into week one for the first time program history, sharply put away South Alabama in their season opener at Yulman Stadium.

The reigning conference champions and Cotton Bowl champions silenced the Jaguars and their fans with a 37-17 victory, capped with a few electric throw from quarterback Michael Pratt.

It took Pratt and the Green Wave just three plays to put points on the board in their opening drive. Chris Brazzell came down with a deep ball, setting Tulane up in the red zone. Pratt again connected with Brazzell against for the score.

Believe in 7.



Defense leads to offense & the reigning American champs are on the board first!

Pratt didn’t stop there, throwing a 47-yard dime to Jha’quan Jackson.

