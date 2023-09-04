Bruce: Flooding downpours come to an end this evening; Drier and hotter days ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Through the morning into the early evening Monday (Sept. 4), rain totals added up to 1-6+ inches of rain for parts of the north shore and south shore. Most will taper off by 6 p.m. There are reports of many streets flooded, so if you don’t have to travel, stay put!

Bruce; The heavy downpours dropped over a half a foot of rain in many areas causing widespread street flooding. It will take some time for the waters to recede so if you don't have to travel i'd stay put through 5-6pm pic.twitter.com/2TVQqU49VI — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) September 4, 2023

As we head into the new week, we will see rain chances go down to 20-30% through Friday. That means hotter temps in the mid- to upper-90s again.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.