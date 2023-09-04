BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Flooding downpours come to an end this evening; Drier and hotter days ahead

Bruce: Flooding rain diminish this evening
Bruce: Flooding rain diminish this evening(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Through the morning into the early evening Monday (Sept. 4), rain totals added up to 1-6+ inches of rain for parts of the north shore and south shore. Most will taper off by 6 p.m. There are reports of many streets flooded, so if you don’t have to travel, stay put!

As we head into the new week, we will see rain chances go down to 20-30% through Friday. That means hotter temps in the mid- to upper-90s again.

