FOX 8 Big 8 rankings hold firm at the top

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The John Curtis Patriots opened our preseason rankings at No. 1, and after hosting Central Lafourche in Week 1 that’s where they still are.

On the back end of the poll, we have some movement after St. Charles Catholic beat Shaw, 17-10.

1. John Curtis

The Patriots handled Central Lafourche convincingly at the “Shrine on Airline,” 51-0. Marlon Prout’s first score of the game ignited six total touchdowns for the Patriots in the first half. After a contract dispute with Zachary, Curtis will have an open date in Week 2.

2. Karr

The “Battle of Algiers” was one-sided with the Cougars smashing Landry, 33-0. Dezemen Favorite rushed for two touchdowns in the contest. Karr hosts Scotlandville this Thursday.

3. Destrehan

The defending Div. I non-select champs had no trouble with Bonnabel , 48-7. Things will get a little tougher for the Wildcats in Week 2 when they visit John Ehret.

4. Brother Martin

Last Thursday, Brother Martin Head Coach Mark Bonis constructed a great gameplan against Madison Prep. It was a sweltering hot night, and the opponent had players working on offense and defense. So the ‘Saders pounded the ball on the ground and wore out the Chargers. Seth Dazet threw three TD passes to keep Madison Prep off balance also.

5. Warren Easton

The Eagles are ineligible for postseason play, but that isn’t going to wreck their season. Instead, they’re going to disrupt the team on the other side of the field this fall. Mission accomplished in Week 1 with a big road win over Ruston, 20-19.

6. St. Augustine

The Purple Knights dropped 71 points on McDonogh 35. Yes, 71!?

7. St. Charles Catholic

The Purple Knights dropped 71 points on McDonogh 35. Yes, 71!?heir run for a 3-peat appears in good shape so far. SCC produced an impressive road win at Dome contender Shaw, 17-10.

8. Mandeville

Running back Nate Shepard racked up three touchdowns with 187 yards on the ground. With a great coach, Craig Jones, the Skippers will succeed in 2023. They got off to a smooth start with a big road win at Denham Springs, 38-7.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.