Heavy rain prompts localized street flooding in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Heavy rainstorms led to localized street flooding Monday (Sept. 4) in New Orleans.

The city’s Sewerage and Water Board said the highest amount of rain detected by its pumping stations was 6.42 inches near Drainage Pumping Station 7, near Orleans Avenue and Interstate 610.

High rain totals also were reported in Lakeview, Gentilly, Mid-City, City Park and the Old Metairie areas.

The downpours began around 2 p.m. and finally eased around 4 p.m.

“That was a lot of rain in a couple of hours, and we’re thankful for this break in the weather so the pumps can catch up,” S&WB spokesperson Grace Birch said.

Flooding in Lakeview was severe enough that some children took to the streets paddling a small boat as City Councilman Joe Giarrusso surveyed the situation in his district.

“There’s something going on, with the fact that some places are drier and some places have so much flooding,” Giarrusso said. “We’ve got to make sure we’re pumping as much as we possibly can.”

Birch said that Lakeview’s single pump station at Drainage Pump Station 12 near Lake Marina Drive was activated around noon and would continue to operate until water levels drop.

“One of the known issues we had today were two pumps at the drainage pumping station on Interstate 10 near the Metairie Road exit tripping offline,” Birch said. “An operator was able to get these pumps back online and the water has receded.

“Currently there are no other major reported issues. But, as always, we will perform a thorough after-action report to see how our crews and equipment performed.”

