BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Important reminders on Labor Day as statewide burn ban continues

As the harsh weather conditions continue, Governor John Bel Edwards asked people on Aug. 30 to...
As the harsh weather conditions continue, Governor John Bel Edwards asked people on Aug. 30 to avoid cooking with open flames outdoors and asked them not to barbeque outside where a fire can start.(MGN)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many have been spending Labor Day weekend grilling and spending time with friends and family. Authorities are pleading with people to take the burn ban seriously.

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal continues to try to put an end to the wildfires across the state. State leaders report 600 wildfires have burned over 90 square miles of land in August.

RELATED: Statewide burn ban reissued with exceptions removed

Officials said there were 423 fire personnel and 109 fire service agencies in Louisiana, including six states in at least six parishes responding to the fires.

As the harsh weather conditions continue, Governor John Bel Edwards asked people on Aug. 30 to avoid cooking with open flames outdoors and asked them not to barbeque outside where a fire can start.

RELATED: Gov. Edwards asking people to not barbecue for Labor Day as crews battle unprecedented wildfires

Edwards added his new request is technically not a part of the burn ban that’s in place, but he is asking people to do what they can.

Shortly after this announcement, UL decided to ban all open flames while tailgating for their season opener. We will let you know if the burn ban will impact home tailgates at Southern University and LSU.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says that if your cooking creates a fire that the fire department has to respond to, you will get a citation.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office adds that if your cooking creates a fire that the fire department has to respond to, you will get a citation.

If you see a fire, call 911 for the fire department to put the fire out.

RELATED: Open flames banned on land owned by La. Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
After an illustrious career spanning almost three decades at WVUE, veteran journalist Natasha...
Veteran WVUE journalist Natasha Robin bids farewell after nearly 28 remarkable years
Tropical Atlantic
Tropical Storm Katia forms in the Atlantic
funnel that may have tried to touch down in Kenner’s Rivertown
VIDEO: EF-0 tornado damages police department, theater in Kenner
Police say a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death during an argument over McDonald's sauces.
Teen killed outside McDonald’s over sauce dispute, police say

Latest News

Southern Decadence visitors enjoy food, fun at Drag Brunch events
Tangipahoa fire official Dennis Crocker mourned after death from pancreatic cancer
A boil water advisory was issued Sunday (Sept. 3) for the lower coast of Algiers and a portion...
Boil water advisory in effect for lower Algiers after main breaks
Michael Lott, 49, is wanted in connection with the Aug. 30 armed robbery and injuring of an...
Reward doubled to $20,000 for suspect accused in robbery, fall of undercover ATF agent in Algiers
generic graphic
Fatal Slidell shooting being investigated as ‘suspicious death’, police say