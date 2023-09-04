BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

JCSD: Vancleave murder suspect on the loose, driving victim’s vehicle

Aaron Blake Haylock, 30
Aaron Blake Haylock, 30(Crime Stoppers)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect believed to have murdered his stepfather on Sunday.

Aaron Blake Haylock, 30, is wanted for a murder that took place on Waltman Road in Vancleave. According to deputies, he was identified by 60-year-old Douglas Arguelles, who was found severely injuries inside his home by deputies. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Haylock is believed to be driving the victim’s vehicle, which is described as a white 2003 Chevrolet S10 with a ladder rack in the truck’s back bed, bearing Mississippi tag JG28772.

The truck is described as a 2003, white, Chevrolet S10, with a pipe/ladder rack in the truck's...
The truck is described as a 2003, white, Chevrolet S10, with a pipe/ladder rack in the truck's bed, bearing Mississippi tag JG28772.(Crime Stoppers)

Haylock is described as a 5′10″ white male weighing 150 lbs. with green eyes and black hair. No clothing description is available at this time.

Those with information on the whereabouts of Haylock are urged to contact Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
After an illustrious career spanning almost three decades at WVUE, veteran journalist Natasha...
Veteran WVUE journalist Natasha Robin bids farewell after nearly 28 remarkable years
Tropical Atlantic
Tropical Storm Katia forms in the Atlantic
funnel that may have tried to touch down in Kenner’s Rivertown
VIDEO: EF-0 tornado damages police department, theater in Kenner
Police say a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death during an argument over McDonald's sauces.
Teen killed outside McDonald’s over sauce dispute, police say

Latest News

Chief Crocker was appointed and hired as the first and only administrator of the Tangipahoa...
Longtime Tangipahoa Fire Superintendent dies after cancer battle
Louisiana responders mourn the death of longtime Tangipahoa Fire Superintendent
Southern Decadence visitors enjoy food, fun at Drag Brunch events
Tangipahoa fire official Dennis Crocker mourned after death from pancreatic cancer