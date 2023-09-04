BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Latest COVID-19 variant is less contagious, research suggests

Lab tests suggest a less COVID-19 variant.
Lab tests suggest a less COVID-19 variant.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists around the world are tracking the BA.2.86 COVID-19 variant.

Early reports indicate it may be less contagious than other variants and vaccinated Americans should have some protection against it.

When BA.2.86 first appeared in late July, researchers were concerned it might become as powerful as the omicron variant but so far, that does not appear to be the case.

BA.2.86 has spread to 11 countries so far including the United States.

Two groups of scientists, one in China and another in Sweden. have publicly reported the results of their analysis of the new variant.

The United States is expected to release its findings as early as Monday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
After an illustrious career spanning almost three decades at WVUE, veteran journalist Natasha...
Veteran WVUE journalist Natasha Robin bids farewell after nearly 28 remarkable years
Tropical Atlantic
Tropical Storm Katia forms in the Atlantic
funnel that may have tried to touch down in Kenner’s Rivertown
VIDEO: EF-0 tornado damages police department, theater in Kenner
Police say a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death during an argument over McDonald's sauces.
Teen killed outside McDonald’s over sauce dispute, police say

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media after attending Mass at St. Edmond Roman...
Biden heads to Philadelphia for a Labor Day parade and is expected to speak about unions’ importance
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the UnidosUS 2023 Annual Conference July 24,...
Vice President Kamala Harris to face doubts and dysfunction at Southeast Asia summit
Steve Harwell, the 56-year-old co-founder and longtime singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, is...
Smash Mouth original lead singer in hospice care, band manager says
Police believe the 2-year-old boy's family member was preparing to move a utility trailer with...
2-year-old Michigan boy hit, killed by utility trailer