Scattered storms for the holiday before hotter pattern returns

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We continue to see scattered storms on Labor Day.

Storms spread inland in the early afternoon with threats of heavy rainfall and lightning. There will be plenty of dry periods through the day with humidity making it feel a bit hotter than our highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Rain chances taper off into the week as a high-pressure system builds to our west. We will see temperatures begin to climb into the mid-90s by Friday.

