BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Suspect in hostage situation at Mississippi Walgreens dead

(WTVA)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRENADA, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is investigating an officer-involved shooting at a Mississippi Walgreens.

A press release says that the suspect in the “hostage barricade” situation at the Walgreens located on Sunset Drive is dead.

Law enforcement responded to the Walgreens around 5 o’clock this evening. The situation brought all traffic along Highway 51 and Highway 8 to a halt for a period of time.

There were no other serious physical injuries reported to any other individuals at the scene, the release says.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Tropical Atlantic
Tropical Storm Katia forms in the Atlantic
After an illustrious career spanning almost three decades at WVUE, veteran journalist Natasha...
Veteran WVUE journalist Natasha Robin bids farewell after nearly 28 remarkable years
funnel that may have tried to touch down in Kenner’s Rivertown
VIDEO: EF-0 tornado damages police department, theater in Kenner
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection with shooting at football game in Port Allen, deputies say
Lakeview streets flood after 7 inches of rain in short time Monday
Driver abandons flooded car in Navarre neighborhood underpass
Aaron Blake Haylock, 30
JCSD: Vancleave man still on the run after allegedly murdering stepdad
Chief Crocker was appointed and hired as the first and only administrator of the Tangipahoa...
Longtime Tangipahoa Fire Superintendent dies after cancer battle