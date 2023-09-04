Suspect in hostage situation at Mississippi Walgreens dead

GRENADA, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is investigating an officer-involved shooting at a Mississippi Walgreens.

A press release says that the suspect in the “hostage barricade” situation at the Walgreens located on Sunset Drive is dead.

Law enforcement responded to the Walgreens around 5 o’clock this evening. The situation brought all traffic along Highway 51 and Highway 8 to a halt for a period of time.

There were no other serious physical injuries reported to any other individuals at the scene, the release says.

