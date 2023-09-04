UPDATE: Vancleave murder suspect now in custody

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter says Aaron Blake Haylock is now in custody following a nearly 24-hour long search for the murder suspect.

Haylock, 30, is wanted for the murder of his step-father. Investigators say he shot his stepdad, 60-year-old Douglas Arguelles, who later died at a nearby hospital.

The murder happened at Arguelles’ home on Waltman Road in Vancleave. Sheriff’s deputies have been searching that area all day, following up on reports of sightings. The sheriff said he was taken into custody after deputies spotted him crossing Hwy 57 at Omega Rd.

Sunday night, first responders found Arguelles inside his home with severe injuries. He was able to identify Haylock as his attacker before he died.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.