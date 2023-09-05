BBB Accredited Business
A few scattered showers and storms today and we start heating up again

By Hannah Gard
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Tuesday we could see a few scattered showers and storms but we will start heating up.

We will have to watch for training rainfall once again with slow-moving storms. Many of us will see sunshine though today with temperatures in the low 90s across the area.

The rest of the week will be drier as we start to heat up again into the mid-90s with low rain chances.

