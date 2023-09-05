BBB Accredited Business
Hooters settles $650k lawsuit over racially hostile workplace in Metairie, retaliation allegations

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Hooters of Louisiana, LLC has reached a settlement agreement with former African American employees, agreeing to pay $650,000 to resolve a race and retaliation lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

The EEOC’s lawsuit alleged that Hooters subjected African American workers to a hostile work environment at a Metairie location. The employees described offensive and demeaning racial remarks dating back to at least 2017.

The suit says that Hooters did not rehire any of its African American staff after cuts were made in 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. Instead, Hooters allegedly re-staffed the restaurant with non-Black employees, despite multiple complaints from laid-off African American employees regarding the offensive racial remarks and the company’s hiring practices.

The EEOC says the store violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits racial discrimination.

The settlement agreement requires Hooters to pay the former employees $650,000 in backpay and damages. Hooters will also be mandated to conduct training, revise its policies, and provide regular reports to the EEOC.

