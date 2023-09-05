BBB Accredited Business
Large tree collapses, closes part of Carrollton Avenue

A large oak tree fell Tuesday (Sept. 5), closing down a portion of Carrollton Avenue.
A large oak tree fell Tuesday (Sept. 5), closing down a portion of Carrollton Avenue.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A large oak tree fell Tuesday, closing down a portion of Carrollton Avenue.

The tree collapsed near the intersection of Spruce Street around 3 p.m.

Traffic was being diverted off of Carrollton Avenue between Panola Street and Cohn Street.

