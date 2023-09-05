Large tree collapses, closes part of Carrollton Avenue

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A large oak tree fell Tuesday, closing down a portion of Carrollton Avenue.

The tree collapsed near the intersection of Spruce Street around 3 p.m.

Traffic was being diverted off of Carrollton Avenue between Panola Street and Cohn Street.

