Large tree collapses, closes part of Carrollton Avenue
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A large oak tree fell Tuesday, closing down a portion of Carrollton Avenue.
The tree collapsed near the intersection of Spruce Street around 3 p.m.
Traffic was being diverted off of Carrollton Avenue between Panola Street and Cohn Street.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.