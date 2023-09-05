Louisiana workers, politicians mingle at annual AFL-CIO Labor Day picnic

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hundreds of Louisiana workers and family members turned out Monday (Sept. 4) at City Park for the AFL-CIO’s annual Labor Day picnic. The event also attracted elected officials and some political newcomers on this fall’s ballot hoping to win the support of organized labor.

Robert “Tiger” Hammond, president of the Greater New Orleans AFL-CIO which sponsors the event, said, “Labor Day is our day. When they said, ‘Tiger, you want to be president of this organization?’ in 1998 and I said, ‘Only if we have a Labor Day picnic.’ And I was handed the gavel right there in City Park when it was the old driving range.”

Barbecued chicken, hamburgers, hot dogs and other traditional Labor Day foods were abundant along with music. Heavy rain began to fall around noon, but did not entirely put a damper on the celebration.

Terrence Johns is a leader with the American Federation of Government Employees.

“This little rain is a blessing,” said Terrence Johns, a leader with the American Federation of Government Employees. “As you know, we need rain, so we’re not going to turn the rain away. It’s not putting a damper on anything. We’re actually having a wonderful time enjoying this Labor Day with our families.”

Labor Day falls amid campaign season in Louisiana, and several candidates for public office took advantage of the opportunity to mingle with labor leaders and hundreds of rank-and-file voters whose support they covet.

Richard Saavedra, a retired electrical worker, said he appreciates hearing from the candidates.

“We’re here to listen to all the candidates,” he said, “to see who we think is the best qualified to be elected to office. We favor the people who favor unions.”

Hammond said organizers took extra precautions with the statewide burn ban in place and received approval for the annual barbecue from City Park management.

“I asked management before we even put this thing on about the burn ban,” Hammond said. “We do take precautions, we certainly don’t want to do anything that’s against the government’s wishes, whether it be City Hall or the state government. So we’re here to do what we do every year since 1998.”

