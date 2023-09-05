BBB Accredited Business
LSU falls multiple spots in latest AP Top 25 Poll

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers fell several spots in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Tuesday, September 5.

The Tigers are No. 14 after losing 45-24 in their season opener to Florida State.

Below is the complete list of rankings from Tuesday, September 5:

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Alabama
  4. Florida State
  5. Ohio State
  6. USC
  7. Penn State
  8. Washington
  9. Tennessee
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Texas
  12. Utah
  13. Oregon
  14. LSU
  15. Kansas State
  16. Oregon State
  17. North Carolina
  18. Oklahoma
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Duke
  22. Colorado
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Tulane
  25. Clemson

The LSU Tigers are set to take on Grambling in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, September 9. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

