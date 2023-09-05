BBB Accredited Business
Man found guilty of shooting rampage that killed 2, injured 1 in Amite

Aridies Cain, 26, of Hammond, previously entered a ‘not guilty’ plea by reason of insanity
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AMITE, La. (WVUE) - A man was found guilty of a double homicide and attempted murder last month, according to information from District Attorney Scott Perrilloux’s office.

Perrilloux said that Aridies Cain, 26, of Hammond, is scheduled for sentencing on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 9 a.m. for two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder in the 21st Judicial District Court.

Cain had entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

On the night of June 4, Cain entered a home on Bourgeois Street in Amite and opened fire, unprovoked, on three people inside before running off towards another residence on Lilly Pad Pond Road. He was arrested after he was spotted by residents in the area. One of the residents in the area told police Cain dove into a nearby pond, swam around, and attempted to enter their residence and kill them.

Authorities identified the two men fatally shot as Alvin Henderson and Terrace Foster Jr., both of Amite. A third victim, later identified as Adrian Cyprian, survived the attack after being shot several times.

Perrilloux said that Cain’s victims were playing video games inside the home when Cain barged in. Cain alleged at the time that he believed he had to kill his victims before they killed him, Perrilloux said.

The trial took place during a three-day period and over 20 witnesses were called to the stand. The jury returned a guilty verdict for all three accounts in under two hours.

