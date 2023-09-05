Mayor Cantrell defends communications director scrutinized over controversial mailers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says her communications director, Gregory Joseph, isn’t going anywhere following an investigation by the City Council for his role in sending out thousands of mailers to voters.

On Thurs., Aug. 31, the council grilled Joseph about the distribution of thousands of pamphlets to voters while an effort to recall Cantrell was nearing the finish line. Council members allege that Joseph violated city policy, broke procurement law, and potentially broke state law when over 100,000 pamphlets were designed and mailed out.

“His involvement in mailers that were educational and informative, based on the recap of the year of 2022 and demonstrating the work of the administration,” Cantrell said to the media on Tues, Sept. 5. “There’s no action to take relative to Gregory Joseph other than a great job.”

The mayor accused the city council of “political trickery” for investigating Joseph.

“There were no conflicting statements relative to the mailer being informational and informative and that was something that was done above board and that was something that was talked about and discussed with the communications director Gregory Joseph,” she said.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell sent out 106,000 flyers touting her administration's accomplishments in 2022. (City of New Orleans)

During the hearing in council chambers, Joseph maintained that the pamphlets were not political in nature but were strictly educational brochures detailing the city’s progress and all of its officials.

“I would never produce anything with public funding that was political in nature,” he said.

Council members challenged his stance, pointing out that the mailer prominently featured Mayor Cantrell’s name and questioned how it could considered a promotion of the city. The council also raised concerns about the timing of the mailers and whether they were sent out due to the mayoral recall effort.

“We never talked about the recall,” Joseph said. “It’s y’all who put this in the context of the recall. From my position, I never ever ever considered the recall to be a threat to this office. Never.”

Julien Meyer, head of the city’s procurement office, testified that he met with Joseph and another individual and in discussing the process of securing a contract for the production of the mailers, it was acknowledged that the meeting revolved around the recall.

A second hearing was scheduled for Tuesday, where the council had requested the presence of another member of the mayor’s communication team. That hearing was canceled when council members said they had collected sufficient evidence and closed their probe.

