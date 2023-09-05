BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Spotty rain today then drier into the week ahead

Some areas could see an inch or more of rain through the early evening.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After heavy rain on Labor Day that brought Flash Flooding to much of the area Tuesday’s forecast is a bit less soggy. We could still see a few heavy down pours throughout the day with some locations getting as much as an inch, but many areas will remain dry. A drier trend will hold through the week ahead as high pressure takes over again in the mid to upper levels. Temperatures stay warm in the low to middle 90s through the week with a passing shower or storm possible each day.

In the tropics a new depression formed well east of the islands likely to become Lee within 24 hours. The forecast calls for the storm to progress to a major hurricane by the weekend. The current track steers it north of the Antilles. We will be monitoring this one for a while. At this time there is no threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

