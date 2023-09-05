BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Pascagoula officer’s dance moves help police connect to the people they serve and protect

Sergeant Steve McMellon and Ariel Watson are getting a lot of love from the internet after a video of their dance moves was posted to Facebook.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A Pascagoula Police officer is getting some love from the internet after he was caught on camera dancing at a recent community event.

In the video, Sergeant Steve McMellon is being egged on by Ariel Watson. The two have actually been good friends for years.

“I’ve always taken a liking to her cause she’s an absolute trip and a very good athlete, too,” said McMellon.

Their friendship grew from a friendly game of trash talking, something they say they often do when they see each other.

“He had seen me and came up to me and said, ‘I bet I’m faster than you on foot.’ And it just went from there,” said Watson. “Every challenge we can do that’s a one on one, we did it.”

One of those trash talk challenges led Sergeant McMellon to put on his dancing shoes at a community event in Moss Point.

“There was some trash talking and I had to show her that I got some moves as good as her. I may be old, but I still got it,” said McMellon.

“Everybody had to get him to start dancing,” said Watson. “It took the whole group that was out there to get him to dance.”

While the dancing isn’t something he normally does, McMellon believes it’s important for the community to see the positive in police officers.

“It’s just really important for the children to see we’re human beings too and not robots,” said McMellon. “Especially today and how it is and how the media portrays the police. We’re human beings just like everybody else, we can cut up and have a good time, too.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Tropical Atlantic
Tropical Storm Katia forms in the Atlantic
After an illustrious career spanning almost three decades at WVUE, veteran journalist Natasha...
Veteran WVUE journalist Natasha Robin bids farewell after nearly 28 remarkable years
funnel that may have tried to touch down in Kenner’s Rivertown
VIDEO: EF-0 tornado damages police department, theater in Kenner
Police say a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death during an argument over McDonald's sauces.
Teen killed outside McDonald’s over sauce dispute, police say

Latest News

Southern Decadence visitors enjoy food, fun at Drag Brunch events
Southern Decadence, Garth Brooks light up New Orleans
Southern Decadence, Garth Brooks light up New Orleans
At the Gator Chateau along I-10 near Jennings, visitors can pet alligators while also hearing...
Heart of Louisiana: Cajun music and gators
Heart of Louisiana: Cajun music and gators
FOX 8 Local Veterans First
Local Veterans First