RTA to offer free rides on Claudette Colvin Day – Tuesday, Sept. 5

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) will waive transit fares for Claudette Colvin Day, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Riders can ride at no charge on all RTA buses, streetcars, and ferries.

This fare suspension is the result of the RTA Board of Commissioners adopting the agency Fare Policy on Sept. 27, 2022. This policy establishes transparent guidance for all fare elements and fare-related decisions at RTA. It establishes RTA’s goals, values, and commitments as they relate to fares. The Fare Policy includes language to observe both Claudette Colvin Day on her Sept. 5 birthday, and (earlier this year) Rosa Parks Day on her Feb. 4 birthday.

As part of the agency’s commitment to transit equity, the RTA is proud to honor their courageous assertions of equal rights for African Americans. To commemorate their respective roles in America’s Civil Rights movement, no fares will be collected for transit services on Claudette Colvin Day.

For more information, visit the agency’s website at norta.com or call RIDELINE at 504-248-3900.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.