Sheriff Hutson’s opposition to Orleans jail expansion has ‘reached finish line,’ federal judge says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sheriff Susan Hutson’s opposition to an Orleans Justice Center jail expansion dedicated to housing inmates with mental health needs has been heard but rejected, a federal judge ruled Tuesday (Sept. 5).

U.S. District Judge Lance Africk denied Hutson’s motion to kill the so-called Phase III expansion, which was ordered by Africk in 2021 when Marlin Gusman still was sheriff. Africk ordered the city to give the green light to a construction contractor by Sept. 15 and made clear he will not abide any further foot-dragging on the project by the sheriff or city administrators.

“This court recognizes that the parties have divergent views,” Africk wrote. “The court appreciates these opposing views, as they help avoid the risk that the court might only see things one way. However, the debate and political posturing that have preceded this order have reached the finish line.

“It is the court’s expectation that the parties will finally work hand-in-hand to remedy the constitutional violations that have resulted in the needless deaths and injuries of persons charged with crimes which do not include being in need of constitutional medical or mental health care. A failure to provide the meaningful remedy in this case would be an injustice to those individuals in the Orleans Parish jail who are severely mentally ill or in need of care, and to the public at large.

“Any further delay in the construction of Phase III shall not be tolerated by the court and any party’s failure to abide by this court’s orders shall result in severe sanctions, including consideration of whether that party is to be held in contempt of court.”

Hutson’s opposition to the jail expansion was a central plank of her successful campaign to unseat Gusman in December 2021, though she had no power to dissolve the court order on her own. A spokesperson for Hutson told Fox 8 on Tuesday, “Our legal team is still reviewing the ruling from Judge Africk and determining next steps as it relates to Phase III.”

