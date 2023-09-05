Suspected intruder dead following Slidell home invasion, sheriff says

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a home invasion that leaves one person dead.

Deputies say when they got to the home Tuesday (Sept. 5) morning they found the suspected intruder dead.

Shortly after 1 a.m., dispatchers with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a residence in the 100 block of Rue De La Paix, but the caller hung up before speaking. The dispatcher called back and made contact with an individual at the residence who reported a man had come into their home with a gun and had gotten into an altercation with one of the homeowners and another individual who was staying at the home.

All three were injured during the altercation. The intruder was pronounced dead on the scene and his body has been turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office. The other two men were transported to area hospitals. One was treated and released a short time later. The second remains in the hospital and is in stable condition.

The incident is still under investigation. However, at this time, detectives believe the residence was targeted and was not chosen at random.

