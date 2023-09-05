S&WB says pump issues responsible for Monday’s flash flooding

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans says pump issues were responsible for flash flooding on Monday.

Ron Spooner, the interim general superintendent, says flooding on the interstate was the result of a large pump at the I-10 pumping station not automatically coming online.

He says operators were able to resolve the issue Tuesday morning and tested it to make sure it is fully operational.

Two pumps at the Pontchartrain Station also tripped offline Monday. Crews are still investigating.

“Pumps do trip. In all transparency, during a rain storm, pumps trip just like feeders may trip, and we had frequency converters we used yesterday. So we used a combination to generate that power for our 25 hertz pump and yes, those two pumps tripped,” Spooner said. “We are investigating that right now on those smaller pumps. We are also investigating the issue that may have been at the I-10 drainage pumping station because we did have an issue at the drainage pumping station associated with one of our leveling systems. We are taking a look at that right now.”

In two hours, the S&WB systems received 5.5 inches of rain. City Park, Lakeview, and Mid-City saw the most rainfall. The S&WB says any time the system sees more than one inch of rain in an hour, residents could see street flooding.

