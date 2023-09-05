BBB Accredited Business
S&WB says rain volume, pump issues contributed to Monday’s flash flooding

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans says heavy rain volume and some pump issues contributed to flash flooding in the city on Monday (Sept. 4).

Ron Spooner, the board’s interim general superintendent, says flooding on the interstate was the result of a large pump at the I-10 pumping station not automatically coming online. He said operators were able to resolve the issue Tuesday morning and tested it to make sure it is fully operational.

Two pumps at the Pontchartrain Station also tripped offline Monday, which S&WB crews still are investigating.

“Pumps do trip,” Spooner said. “In all transparency, during a rain storm, pumps trip just like feeders may trip, and we had frequency converters we used yesterday. So, we used a combination to generate that power for our 25-hertz pump and yes, those two pumps tripped.

“We are investigating that right now on those smaller pumps. We are also investigating the issue that may have been at the I-10 drainage pumping station, because we did have an issue at the drainage pumping station associated with one of our leveling systems. We are taking a look at that right now.”

In two hours, the S&WB systems received 5.5 inches of rain. City Park, Lakeview and Mid-City saw the most rainfall. The S&WB says any time the system sees more than 1 inch of rain in an hour, residents could see street flooding.

