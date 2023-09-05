BBB Accredited Business
Tropical Depression Thirteen has formed in the central Atlantic

Forecast to become a strong hurricane with threats to the Leeward and Virgin Islands
By Hannah Gard
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Depression Thirteen formed in the central Atlantic on Tuesday.

The system is expected to continue to strengthen as it traverses westward toward the Lesser Antilles this week. By the weekend it is forecast to be a major Category 4 hurricane. The next name on the list is Lee.

Tropical Depression Thirteen(WVUE)

As TD Thirteen nears the Leeward Islands many models take the storm just to the north, just missing the Carribean. There is still uncertainty in this track as it is nearly a week out so interests in the US Virgin Islands and Leeward Islands should closely monitor the progress of the storm.

The atmospheric steering will depend largely on a trough, or area of low pressure, swinging across the Great Lakes. This feature would steer the system to the northeast where it could bring impacts to Bermuda. Most models are in agreement that this is a favorable scenario.

We will continue to monitor the progress of the system as it traverses the Atlantic. There are no threats to the northern Gulf at this time.

