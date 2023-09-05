BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Tropical Storm Lee forms in the central Atlantic

Forecast to become a strong hurricane with threats to the Leeward and Virgin Islands
By Hannah Gard
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A tropical system in the central Atlantic quickly strengthened into Tropical Storm Lee on Tuesday.

The system is expected to continue to strengthen as it traverses westward toward the Lesser Antilles this week. By the weekend it is forecast to be a major Category 4 hurricane.

Tropical Depression Thirteen
Tropical Depression Thirteen(WVUE)

As TS Lee nears the Leeward Islands many models take the storm just to the north, just missing the Carribean. There is still uncertainty in this track as it is nearly a week out so interests in the US Virgin Islands and Leeward Islands should closely monitor the progress of the storm.

The atmospheric steering will depend largely on a trough, or area of low pressure, swinging across the Great Lakes. This feature would steer the system to the northeast where it could bring impacts to Bermuda. Most models are in agreement that this is a favorable scenario.

We will continue to monitor the progress of the system as it traverses the Atlantic. There are no threats to the northern Gulf at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Tropical Atlantic
Tropical Storm Katia forms in the Atlantic
After an illustrious career spanning almost three decades at WVUE, veteran journalist Natasha...
Veteran WVUE journalist Natasha Robin bids farewell after nearly 28 remarkable years
funnel that may have tried to touch down in Kenner’s Rivertown
VIDEO: EF-0 tornado damages police department, theater in Kenner
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Bruce: Drier and hotter; not zero rain chances but many will stay dry
Bruce: After the Labor Day flood event, we flip the switch back to drier and hotter temps Tropical Storm Lees forms; no threat to the Gulf
Some areas could see an inch or more of rain through the early evening.
Nicondra: Spotty rain today then drier into the week ahead
Next 7 Days
A few scattered showers and storms today and we start heating up again
Afternoon weather update for Tuesday, Sept. 5