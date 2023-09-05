Tulane QB Michael Pratt receiving honors after week one win
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Along with celebrating Tulane’s first win of the season, their starting quarterback is getting recognized early on for picking up where he left off a season ago.
Michael Pratt is the Offensive Player of the Week for both the AAC and the Senior Bowl after he threw for 294 yards and four touchdowns in the 37 to 17 win over South Alabama.
